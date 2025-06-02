One dead, 48 villages submerged as floods ravage Hailakandi

Hailakandi, June 2: The flood situation in Assam continues to worsen, with reports of rising water levels, breached embankments, and increasing displacement across several districts.

In Hailakandi, the body of a 37-year-old man was recovered on Monday after he was swept away by floodwaters the previous day.

The deceased, identified as Bishu Roy, had fallen into the surging waters on Sunday. Despite a prompt rescue operation, his body was only recovered the next day, officials confirmed.

Floodwaters have severely disrupted surface communication in the district. Portions of National Highway 37, particularly in Panchgram and Salchapra, remain submerged.

Water levels in the Dhaleswari, Katakhal, and Barak rivers continue to rise and are flowing above the danger mark.

According to the Water Resources Department, the Katakhal River has reached its highest-ever recorded flood level of 22.73 metres and is still rising.

The district administration reported that 48 villages have been completely submerged, with serious breaches in embankments reported at Rajyeshwarpur, Matijuri, Nimaichandpur, and Toslakhal along the Katakhal.

Thousands of residents have been affected by the breaches. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has so far rescued 83 marooned individuals, as per official figures.

All government and private educational institutions in the district have been ordered shut on Monday and Tuesday. Several schools are reported to be under water.

As floodwaters inundated large parts of Hailakandi, the district administration opened 15 relief camps across affected areas.

Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul on Monday visited one such relief camp at Annada Charan Girls’ HS School in Kalinagar and assured the flood-hit of the state government’s support.













Minister Krishnendu Paul inspecting the flood situation in Hailakandi (AT Photo)

“The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation in Barak Valley and will visit Hailakandi soon,” Paul said, urging the public to cooperate with authorities.

The Minister also noted that the district administration, along with departments like Water Resources, is working to ensure embankments are fortified and that critical dykes remain functional.

As floodwaters continue to rise and more areas are affected, authorities are on high alert, ramping up relief and rescue operations to manage the escalating crisis.