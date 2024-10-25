One BJP worker died in Samaguri clash: Jayanta Mallabaruah

Raha, Oct 25: Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday informed that one of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers injured in the recent clash during nomination filing succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to the press, Jayanta said, “The worker who was undergoing treatment after being injured in yesterday’s clash died today. This is very sad news for us.”

“Violence encouraged by Congress in every election in Samaguri is nothing new. Rakibul Hussain has been doing this for years. Now, having seen that his son, Tanzil Hussain, was bound to be defeated, frustrated Rakibul Hussain has once more gone back to such shameful and despicable acts. This is entirely unacceptable. The people of Samaguri will certainly respond to this in due course,” he added.

The manner in which the Congress party has adopted violent activities around the Samaguri Assembly by-election is utterly condemnable and against the spirit of democracy. In this election violence instigated by the Congress party, one of our BJP workers was killed yesterday. I am… pic.twitter.com/QgoGK39e6i — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 25, 2024

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma has urged the police to take action against those involved in the clashes.

“I have also alerted my party workers to remain vigilant of the individuals taking part in our rallies as the opposition sends their party workers to participate in our rallies and create chaos. Earlier, these tactics were used on AIUDF and AGP, and no actions were taken because they were in power. But now the police are neutral, so their tactics are failing,” he alleged.

On Thursday, Samaguri witnessed another violent clash between Congress and BJP workers as rallies from both parties crossed paths in the streets of the by-poll-bound constituency.

During the altercation, several journalists were reportedly assaulted while covering the incident. Videos of TV journalists being chased and attacked by mobs have since gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the state of law and order in the constituency ahead of the election.