One bike, 67 countries: Assam’s Meenakshi biking across borders

Guwahati, May 29: The number plate from Assam with the initials ‘AS 01’ grabbed eyeballs when biker Meenakshi Das, on a voyage across 67 countries, made a stopover. The Indian diaspora, especially from Assam, would curiously inquire about her whereabouts, creating a bond miles away from her hometown Guwahati.

“The number plate and the inscription 'Joi Aai Asom' on my bike attract a lot of people as they get emotional. The bonding created within a short span of time in a foreign land are some of the most memorable moments I will cherish,” said Meenakshi, who embarked on a journey with the message of women's empowerment throughout the world.





Credit: Meenakshi Das

Meenakshi packed her bags and started on a solo bike expedition on December 17, 2023, expecting to complete this journey by the end of December 2024. Among the 67 countries she has targeted, she completed her ride across 32 countries, with 35 more left to be covered.



A physical trainer by profession, Meenakshi keeps herself physically active during the journey by only doing mobility exercises and consuming protein-rich food.

While recalling one of her challenging experiences during an exclusive interview with The Assam Tribune, she said she was in Armenia when she was caught in a snowstorm. “It was super sudden, and I was on my way to Georgia. I was in the middle of the road, and there was no help nearby. My bike also malfunctioned. Somehow, I managed to call the embassy to get some help, and I was rescued. This was the most challenging experience,” added Meenakshi.

On being asked about maintaining her logistics and accommodation during the trip, she informed that the journey was self-funded all the way from Guwahati. “I had to rely on people for free accommodations so that I can save my hotel expenses,” asserted Meenakshi, whose biggest fear was the servicing part of her Bajaj Dominor 400 bike in which she is travelling.

“I was scared about the maintenance of my bike, as I don’t have that much of a fund. You will not believe it—people have helped me so much, providing all the support and servicing at no cost. They changed my tyre and fixed my vehicle for free. A Pakistani man approached me, saying he had an elder sister and noticed I was travelling late and solo. He fixed my bike and called it a small gift from a brother. It was an emotional moment for me. In the UK, a lady garage owner said I was encouraging all women and she wanted to contribute to my journey. The service she provided was excellent, and now my bike is super smooth. It feels like God is sending me help everywhere. I've received great accommodation help, and the Indian, Assamese, and especially the South Indian communities have been incredibly supportive, providing me with places to stay and meals. Their kindness has been overwhelming," added Meenakshi.

Source: Instagram

The journey has changed her as a person, as she feels that the utmost thing necessary is to be a good human being. “I was very materialistic when I left Guwahati. Being a fitness trainer, I was very conscious about my looks, but now I don’t care if my tummy comes out or my hair turns grey. What matters most is that I am happy,” said Meenakshi.



An adventurous journey was her visit to the Isle of Man, which happens to be every rider's dream destination. The Isle of Man TT race is the oldest race in motorcycle history and is considered one of the hardest and most daring races still allowed. Meenakshi said, “Forget what I am losing; reaching this place was my biggest achievement. There were many challenges; I was starving and saving money because petrol is costly. But now I can stay without food, and am not materialistic anymore.”

While sharing some tips for riders, Meenakshi, who has fallen in situations like rain, snow, and sandstorms in places like Saudi Arabia, asserted that one has to believe in their gut feeling and take steps cautiously. “One should not be overconfident; we should plan our path wisely and calculate all the repercussions that we may have to face in our journey and plan accordingly,” she added.

As a solo bike rider, Meenakshi avoids travelling at night and in isolated places. She emphasises the importance of being fully geared up, including wearing the right shoes, helmet, and gloves, and carrying essential bike parts. "You never know what will happen on the way," she notes. She further advises against drunk riding and stresses the importance of proper planning. Despite travelling alone, she has only encountered kindness and support from people across the countries she has visited.

“It’s not because I am a female solo rider that people are helping me out. I would say that when you travel solo, people respect you more. They come forward with a helping hand in a good way,” Meenakshi said.

Meenakshi, who is also a mother, daughter, and wife, is a homesick person, but the only thing that keeps her going is the love of her family and the faith they have put in her.









Looking back at the journey, Meenakshi, while sharing some interesting anecdotes, stated that globally we are all equal; be it culture or festivals, the core essence lies in respecting and celebrating each other. "When it comes to language, sometimes body language becomes our way to understand and support each other. I don’t have any translation apps installed on my mobile phone. Moreover, the Internet was also not readily available. One man from Turkey accompanied me for two days; he did not understand English, and I don’t know Turkish. I did not speak a word, and it was only through body language that we communicated. Similarly, I made an elder brother in Serbia; we still do video chats and just say, ‘Chow… ok… bye… bye.’ This is our love language,” she added.

Being committed to the cause of women's empowerment, Meenakshi highlighted that the feeling of inferiority women experience is widespread, not just in India but everywhere. Additionally, she observed that people are lonely as they become more materialistic. “Throughout my journey, I've sensed the deep pain within people. Many are lonely, and I believe we need to make time for each other,” Meenakshi observed.

During her journey through 67 countries, Meenakshi had to skip several due to visa issues or ongoing conflicts. Nevertheless, she hopes to visit countries like Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Oman, Syria, Lebanon, and Israel in the near future. She emphasised that such a journey is also about representing one's country, saying, "Every time I flaunt the national flag and gamusa, that feeling is surreal."

Although she is not affiliated with any specific riding group or community, Meenakshi is eager to share her experiences with those who are interested. She expressed a desire to visit schools, particularly women's institutes, to inspire and motivate students, saying, "I want to motivate them for their lives."

The Assamese community was equally excited to host Meenakshi.

"I am a foodie, and whenever I meet an Assamese family, it feels like coming home. They would offer a spread of Assamese delicacies and spread the word about me, soon the entire community knew about me," Meenakshi remarked.

She also observed that Assamese people living abroad are more emotionally connected to their culture, gamusa, and country. "They celebrate Bihu with more emotion than we do, involving their kids in singing and dancing. Their excitement about traditional foods like masoor tenga is visible," she said.





Credit: Meenakshi Das







