One arrested with suspected heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Cachar 

Silchar, Nov 7: In yet another major success in the war against drugs, Cachar Police arrested one person and recovered 900 gm of suspected heroin.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Tuesday, informed that based on secret inputs, an operation was conducted and a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state into Assam was intercepted and searched upon. Police found the narcotic substance, estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore, kept inside 60 soap cases inside a secret chamber of the vehicle. The arrested person, who is the driver of the vehicle, is being interrogated for more details on the consignment.

“We are keeping a close eye on the movement of drugs and other illegal substances throughout Cachar district and in the past six months, over 150 people accused of the crime have been arrested so far. We are committed to manifesting Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's mission to make Assam a drug free state,” the SP said.

On the other hand, CM Sarma appreciated the efforts of Cachar Police in curbing such instances of crime. “Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice conducted an operation & intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State and recovered 900 grams of suspected heroin contained in 60 soap cases from secret chambers of the vehicle. Good job @assampolice!” the Chief Minister wrote on ‘X’(formerly Twitter).

