One arrested with suspected heroin from Assam-Manipur border in Cachar

Silchar, Oct 22: In yet another catch, Cachar Police conducted a raid and arrested a person and intercepted a vehicle at a place under Jirighat Police station close to the Assam Manipur interstate border and recovered suspected heroin.

Cachar SP Numala Mahatta informed the media on Saturday that the suspected heroin weighing around 182.82 gram were kept in 18 soap boxes in the Bolero pick-up van coming from Manipur. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh.

" We are committed towards making Cachar a drugs free district as envisioned by honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma of making whole of Assam free from the menace of drugs. We intercepted the man carrying suspected heroin from a place called Dighli Bahadurpur along the Assam Manipur interstate border under Jirighat Police station. Foul players attempt to skip the notice of police and trespass with these substances and through Assam but police is keeping close vigil on such illegal movements," the SP said.

