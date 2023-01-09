One arrested in connection with murder of Bajrang Dal member in Karimganj

Hailakandi, January 9: Hailakandi Police arrested one person in connection with the murder of a member of Bajrang Dal in Lowairpua of Karimganj district on January 8. Lowairpua under Bazaricherra police station is about 50 kms from Karimganj town. The officer-in-charge of Bazaricherra police station Chiranjit Bora investigating the matter said.

Report said that a 16 years old student of class X Sambhu Koiri was brutally killed by a miscreant at Lowairpua at around 7.30 pm on Sunday. He was immediately rushed to nearby Makunda hospital where he was declared dead.

Later local people gheroed the Bazaricherra police station demanding the immediate arrest of the culprit. They also put fire on some houses. Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed to ease the situation.

An FIR was submitted to Bazaricherra police station by the family members of the deceased. Police later arrested one Anamul Haque in connection with the murder at midnight.

Sources said that Sambhu Koiri, son of Madhu Koiri was returning to his home at Lowairpua after attending three days training of Bajrang Dal in Hailakandi.

Further investigation is on, police said.

