One arrested in connection with brutal murder of parlour owner in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Mar 22: The Hailakandi police arrested an accused on Thursday night in connection with the brutal murder of the owner of the parlour.

One of the accused, Dayal Das, was arrested by the police in Silchar's Ghaniala area for being involved in this sensational murder incident.



A case was registered against him under Section 120(B) and 303 of the Indian Penal Code and produced before the court today. The CJM court sent him to three days of police remand.



It may be mentioned that the owner of Relax Hair and Unisex Beauty Salon, Uttam Seal, was found murdered inside a box in the parlour on March 19.



The deceased's hands and feet were found tied and strangulated. A case number of 81/24 was registered at Hailakandi Sadar police station on the basis of an FIR filed by the brother of the deceased.



According to police, the arrested accused, Dayal Das, is the hair dryer of the salon and another suspect, Roman Burman, is still at large.



The police started interrogation to know the whereabouts of other accomplices.



Public prosecutor Debajit Chakraborty said that the Hailakandi police have presented a lot of evidence against the arrested Dayal Das in court. After the death of Uttam Seal, his brother Gautam filed a statement at the police station, accusing the staff.



After verifying the information and evidence submitted to the court by the police, the CJM court ordered that Dayal Das be kept in police remand and should be presented to the court again after the next three days.



According to information received from the police sources, arrested Dayal and the prime accused Roman used to work together at the Silchar Center of the salon for a long time. The immediate reason for killing the owner by the staff is yet to be known.

