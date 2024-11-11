One arrested for violence against journalists covering by-poll campaigns in Samaguri

Nagaon, Nov 11: The Assam police in Samaguri have arrested one individual in connection with a recent attack on journalists, following extensive operations ordered by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday.

The arrested man, identified as Taher Uddin, is believed to be involved in the violent assault on several media persons during a by-poll campaign programme in the region.

Sources have confirmed that three other individuals, suspected of being involved in the attack, are currently on the run along with their families.

The incident occurred when Congress supporters allegedly attacked journalists covering a firing incident in the Muriputhikhati area, under Samaguri Police Station, on Saturday.

In response to the attack, over 100 journalists from Nagaon and Samaguri staged a sit-in protest in front of the Samaguri Police Station on Sunday.

The protestors condemned the assault on journalists Nilutpal Bora, Nava Baruah, and others, who were covering the incident. The journalists also claimed that Congress workers attempted to damage their equipment, including a video camera, during the attack.

The attack has sparked widespread outrage, with the Journalists' Union of Assam and the All Assam Journalists' Union demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved.

A formal complaint has been lodged at the Samaguri Police Station in connection with the incident.

This assault is the latest in a series of clashes between BJP and Congress supporters in the lead-up to the Samaguri by-polls, with several journalists reportedly targeted in the violence.

The tensions reached a peak on October 24, when several journalists were assaulted while covering clashes in the region. Disturbing videos of TV journalists being chased and attacked by mobs have since gone viral on social media, raising serious concern.

By-

Correspondent