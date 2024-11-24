One arrested for assaulting BJP worker after Behali by-poll results

Biswanath, Nov. 24: A person has been arrested by the Biswanath district police for attacking a BJP worker after the Behali by-poll results were announced on Saturday.

Bipin Das has been arrested for allegedly attacking Pranjal Hazarika, the secretary of the Booth Committee for the BJP's No. 90 booth.

The altercation took place at Telegonia Than in Behali shortly after BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar was declared the winner over Congress' Jayanta Bora by a margin of 9,051 votes.

According to Hazarika's elder brother, the incident unfolded when Pranjal stepped out around 6:45 p.m. after the results were announced.

"Shortly after we returned home following the announcement of the results, my brother Pranjal stepped out to buy something. Bipin Das approached him, asking for something to celebrate the BJP's victory in Behali. When my brother said he had nothing to give, Das attacked him,” said Pranjal’s brother.

The victim's brother informed that Das is a Congress supporter and continued, “Das hit my brother on the chest and head. He sustained injuries and was rushed to Catholic Hospital for treatment.”

Pranjal is currently admitted to Catholic Hospital, and his condition is reportedly critical, with the results of a CT scan pending.

According to the police, an FIR was filed against Das at the Behali police station on Saturday, leading to his overnight detention and subsequent judicial custody after a court appearance on Sunday. The case has been registered under FIR No. 97/24.

Behali was among the constituencies that went to the polls in the recent bye-elections, which saw the BJP secure a decisive victory.