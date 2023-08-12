One apprehended with 300 cartons of banned cough syrup in Cachar

Silchar, Aug 12: Cachar Police on Friday apprehended a person and recovered 300 cartons of bottled banned cough syrup.

According to Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, a truck bearing registration number UP 11 6804 coming from another state was intercepted at a place near ISBT at Ramnagar in Silchar and the cartons containing 48,000 bottles of banned cough syrup (codeine phosphate and chlorpheniramine maleate) were recovered. Further investigation is in progress,police informed.



"The price of the NDPS material in the black market is about Rs 5 crores and the consignment of the narcotics substance is suspected to be smuggled via West Bengal to Assam and destined to the neighbouring state. The accused person arrested hails from Fulwaria in Bihar," the SP said.