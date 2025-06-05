On World Environment Day, Assam govt ramps up forest force with arms, SUVs

Guwahati, June 5: In a bid to combat poaching and strengthen forest security, the state government, on Thursday, sanctioned arms and ammunition for the Forest Protection Force (FPF).

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a World Environment Day event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Speaking to press on the sidelines of the event, the Chief Minister said the move would empower forest personnel to independently and effectively counter poaching and wildlife crime.

“When our government came to power, we established the third battalion of the Forest Protection Force. Today, we have sanctioned all necessary equipment, arms, and ammunition for them. This will help the force operate with greater strength and independence,” Sarma said.

The government also flagged off 130 new SUV vehicles for use across various wildlife ranges and divisions.

“These vehicles were handed over today, and more will be procured in the near future for the territorial ranges,” he added.

Sarma reiterated that Thursday’s measures are part of a broader push to bolster the state’s forest protection efforts.

Responding to concerns over manpower shortages in the FPF, the Chief Minister dismissed claims of inadequate personnel.

“We have enough human resources. The problem lies in deployment and management. Many personnel request transfers as they age, citing health issues,” he explained.

The arms reinforcement comes amid intensified anti-poaching operations in Assam. Security agencies have warned that poachers in the region maintain links with terrorist outfits operating across the Northeast.

In recent weeks, two poachers have been killed in separate encounters in the Kaziranga National Park.

On May 28, a suspected poacher was shot dead during an encounter with a joint team of forest guards and Assam Police.

A week earlier, another armed poacher was gunned down near the Duramari Anti-Poaching Camp in the Agoratoli range.

With the latest boost in weaponry and mobility, the state government hopes to further curb wildlife crime and safeguard Assam’s rich biodiversity.