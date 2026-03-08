On Women’s Day, CM Sarma urges voters to back BJP, cites ‘Nari Shakti’ push

Guwahati, Mar 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, urged voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the party has consistently focused on empowering women across the state.

Taking to social media, Sarma said that a single vote has the power to transform households and strengthen the voice of women in society.

"One right vote can change the voice inside every home," the Chief Minister wrote, stressing the importance of public participation in the democratic process.

Highlighting the BJP's approach towards women's empowerment, Sarma said the party's policies and initiatives in Assam have been guided by the goal of strengthening “Nari Shakti”.

“Empowering women has been central to Assam’s growth story. From financial security to education, healthcare and entrepreneurship, our initiatives are helping lakhs of women step forward with confidence and independence. Today, we celebrate the strength and spirit of Assam’s #NariShakti,” he wrote on a micro-blogging website, marking International Women’s Day.

According to Sarma, the government will continue working with greater determination to ensure that women benefit from development programmes and welfare initiatives in the coming years.

"This effort will continue in the coming days," he added, urging voters to make a careful choice in the upcoming elections. "Choose wisely, choose BJP," Sarma said in his appeal ahead of the Assembly polls.

Since coming to power, the BJP-led government in Assam has rolled out several women-centric welfare schemes in recent years aimed at strengthening financial security and promoting entrepreneurship among women across the state.

The flagship Orunodoi scheme provides direct cash transfers of Rs 1,250 per month to women from economically weaker households and currently benefits over 19 lakh beneficiaries.

The programme is designed to ensure that financial support reaches families through women, thereby enhancing their role in household decision-making and improving access to essential needs.

In addition, the government launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) to encourage rural women to become entrepreneurs by providing seed capital and institutional support, with a target of benefiting up to 12 lakh women.

Another initiative, the Lakhpati Baideo scheme, focuses on empowering women associated with Self Help Groups (SHGs) by providing phased financial assistance, Rs 10,000 in the first year, Rs 25,000 in the second year and Rs 50,000 in the third year, to help them establish sustainable micro-enterprises and enhance their income.

Political observers note that women voters have increasingly become an influential voting bloc in Assam, with major political parties placing significant emphasis on policies and campaign messaging focused on women's welfare and empowerment.

The BJP leadership in the state has repeatedly underlined the role of women in driving social and economic progress, and party leaders have often highlighted government initiatives as part of their outreach ahead of elections.

IANS