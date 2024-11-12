On screen Ram-Sita Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia to inaugurate Nalbari Raas Mahotsav on Nov 15

Nalbari, Nov 12: The 91st Raas Festival at Sri Sri Hari Mandir in Nalbari town will be inaugurated by Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhlia, known for portraying the roles of Ram and Sita in the iconic TV serial Ramayana, on November 15.

Excitement is at an all-time high as residents eagerly await the presence of on-screen Ram and Sita at the festivities. Preparations are under way in full-swing to make the 12-day festival a grand spectacle.

Clay models are a cherished aspect of the heritage of the Nalbari Raas festival and to preserve it, artisans, led by Makhan Paul, are working day and night to craft them.

The Raas celebration committee has attached more importance on clay models this year after concerns last year that the festival had strayed from its roots.

This year, the main mandap of the Raas festival of Sri Sri Hari Mandir is being decorated under the leadership of artisan Jitumani Bhatta.

Various stalls around the temple are also set up to attract scores of visitors.The Raasleela of Radha and Krishna in Vrindavan will be exhibited in an eye-catching form. The stalls will be decorated with clay models depicting the eventful life of Lord Krishna. There will many mechanised stalls to attract the visitors.

There are many different types of festivals in the Nalbari Raas, including puppetry Raas and bhaona Raas. A diha naam competition will be held on November 16, while a nagara naam competition will be held on November 18.

The Publication Board, Assam, will hold a book fair from November 16. A children's Krishna competition, Sattriya dance competition, flute playing, essay, solo dance, open quiz, folk songs, Borgeet, Jyoti Sangeet, Rabha Sangeet, Bhupendra Sangeet and drawing competitions will also be held in the 13-day Raas festival.