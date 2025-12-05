Majuli’s mask art finds new canvas on traveller’s sketchbook

Majuli, Dec 5: On the quiet banks of the Tuni River, far from the pull of camera lenses and digital screens, Majuli’s celebrated mask art found a new medium of expression in a tourist’s sketchbook. What unfolded was a rare moment where tradition, artistry and cross-cultural admiration blended seamlessly under the open sky.

As the rhythmic beats of the khol echoed across the riverside, artists of Samuguri Satra performed with their iconic masks, their movements steeped in centuries-old heritage.

Among the spectators sat a young traveller from England, sketching the performers with careful strokes that seemed to carry both reverence and wonder.

With every line she drew, Majuli’s vibrant culture took shape on paper - live, human, and deeply personal.

She was part of a group of 23 tourists who had travelled to Assam to witness the island’s famed traditions up close.

Many tourists said that Majuli captivated them from the moment they arrived and not only with its art, but also with the warmth of its people.

“Assam is truly wonderful,” said one tourist, moved by the experience. “This is my first time here, and the hospitality has touched us deeply. Today has been very special. The unique art and culture of Majuli reminded us of the history of distant England.”

Another visitor, equally spellbound, compared the riverside performance to his own country’s artistic past.

“The atmosphere by the river is unbelievable,” he said. “We have a medieval art tradition in England too, but witnessing a different form of heritage here feels indescribable.”

For a brief moment, it seemed that two artistic worlds of Assam’s living traditions and England’s historical craftsmanship met in harmony on the riverbank.

To the tourists who witnessed the scene, the message was unmistakable. Majuli is not just an island, but an experience that continues to embrace visitors from around the world into its vibrant art and culture.