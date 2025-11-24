On Lachit Diwas, Assam BJP chief links Saraighat legacy to ‘modern Mughal’ threat

Guwahati, Nov 24: The Assam BJP, on Monday, observed Lachit Diwas at the party headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha Chariali, where state BJP president Dilip Saikia paid floral tribute to Ahom military commander Lachit Borphukan and lit an earthen lamp in his memory.

Using the occasion, Saikia drew sharp political parallels between the historic Battle of Saraighat and present-day concerns over illegal immigration, asserting that the BJP remained committed to stopping what he described as “modern Mughals” posing a threat to Assam’s cultural and territorial identity.

The BJP leader warned against groups he characterised as successors to a “Mughal mentality,” alleging that they sought to “take over land and weaken the state from within.”

“Today, on this special day, remembering Lachit’s ideals, we pledge that we will stop the modern Mughals who have encroached upon our land. Their language, thoughts and words mirror Mughals,” Saikia said, adding that the struggle was not only against external threats but also against forces within Assam.

He asserted that while the 17th-century battle was fought on the Brahmaputra against invading armies, a similar fight continued today in the political sphere.

“In the modern battle of Saraighat, there is an oppositional force fighting against us just as it existed then,” he remarked.

He compared present-day political rivals to Badan Chandra Borphukan, who historically betrayed the Ahom kingdom.

“We cannot spare people who are like Badan Borphukan. If we want to keep Lachit Borphukan’s ideals alive, we must recognise them and fight them,” he said, alleging that certain political parties were working against Assam’s interests.

Saikia also targeted the Congress, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the AIUDF, claiming they shared political objectives.

“Congress and miyas are no different. Congress gave them voting rights, land and established them. Their last hope is miyas; let them stay together, we will stay with the people of Assam,” he declared.

Saikia concluded that the “battle of Saraighat,” both ideological and political, would continue “until the Mughal mentality comes to a complete end.”

Meanwhile, in Sotea, Sonitpur, nearly 1,300 youths took out a rally on about 200 tractors, many carrying hengdang, the iconic Ahom-era sword.

Amid spirited chants of “Joi Aai Asom”, the rally drew a massive crowd, with the tractor convoy led by a boat-shaped tableau at the front.

In Jorhat, Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah announced that the Lachit Borphukan statue and a Khetra at Bir Lachit Maidam in Holongapar will be completed by early 2026.

“Lachit Borphukan's sacrifice and bravery will be remembered for generations. Work on the statue and the Khetra is almost complete, and they will be opened to visitors soon,” Borah said.





Lachit Sena commemorated 403rd Lachit Diwas with a journey from Lachit Ghat to Agyathuri, reliving the legacy of Saraighat and honoring the great warrior