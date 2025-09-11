On Forest Martyrs Day, Assam’s new gecko discovery honours state’s forest staff

Guwahati, Sep 11: A bent-toed gecko, Cyrtodactylus Vanarakshaka, discovered recently in Assam's Dima Hasao district, has been named after the state forest department, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

"Coinciding with #ForestMartyrsDay, this rare find is a befitting tribute to our brave forest staff where nature rewards their valour with new wonder," Sarma said in a social media post.

The scientific epithet, “vanarakshaka”, is derived from the Sanskrit words 'vana' (forest) and 'rakshaka' (protector) and is dedicated in honour of the Assam forest department, according to an article highlighting the discovery, published in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity.

The name of the gecko, discovered in the forests of the hill district, is a tribute to the department's crucial role in protecting forests and conserving biodiversity across the state, it said.

It acknowledges the dedication and sacrifice of Assam's forest frontline staffers, many of whom have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, it added.

Sarma, in another social post, paid tributes to all the forest personnel of Assam who have "laid their lives in the line of duty, making the supreme sacrifice while protecting our pristine forests".

"On Forest Martyrs Day, we salute all the forest personnel who remain the unsung heroes in the fight for nature," he added.

