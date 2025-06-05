On first visit as APCC chief to Cachar, Gaurav raps BJP over flood relief

Silchar, June 5: A day after assuming charges as the new president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and MP Gaurav Gogoi reached flood-hit Barak Valley and rushed to the flood-affected areas of Cachar district.

As a part of his two-day visit to the valley, Gogoi reached out to several flood relief camps in Katigorah and Borkhola in Cachar district.

Accompanied by Congress national secretary Pritviraj Sathe, Silchar district Congress president Abhijit Paul and other leaders, Gogoi interacted with displaced flood victims and lend his ears to their grievances.

Talking to the press on the sidelines of a visit to a relief camp, Gogoi said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)- led state government, instead of executing plans and policies to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood-hit people, is busy slamming and criticising the Congress and their leaders.

“Instead of helping the public during this crisis, the BJP leaders are busy targeting Congress. The Chief Minister seems intent on pushing Assam back into a state of unrest and chaos,” he said.

Training guns at the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the recent state cabinet decision allowing citizens to bear arms under certain circumstances, Gogoi said that it might lead to increased crime and social instability in the state.

Further, referring to recent allegations labelled by the BJP linking him to Pakistan, Gogoi took a jibe at the Chief Minister saying , “Despite the baseless campaigns, I have been entrusted with the important responsibility of leading the Assam Congress. I must thank the Chief Minister for indirectly contributing to my elevation.”

Asked on the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections, Gogoi asserted that the Congress is currently focused on flood relief, not elections.

“At a time when people are suffering, the Congress is not thinking about elections. We are here for the people,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he was given a warm welcome at Silchar airport by Congress leaders and workers.

Meanwhile, Cachar, along with the other two districts of Southern Assam – Hailakandi and Sribhumi – continues to reel –under floodwaters.

According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday evening, one more person has died due to floods in Cachar.

As of Thursday, the death toll in Assam due to incessant rains and floods has risen to 19.