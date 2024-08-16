Oil spill from refinery damages farmland in Digboi, sparks outrage

Digboi, Aug 16: A huge protest erupted at the main entrance of the Digboi Refinery on Friday after oil from the industrial plant, which had been flowing through the drain, seeped into many paddy fields, causing extensive damage to the crops.

Hundreds of protesters are demanding compensation for the affected farmers and the remediation of the drains.



For the past few days, residents of 2 No. Borbeel, 3 No. Borbeel, and Balijan localities have been facing this issue.



“We had to come out today because our demands have not been fulfilled by the authorities of the industrial plant. The paddy fields are full of oil, and it will not be possible for anyone to farm on those lands,” said a local resident.



Another resident stated, “We had a discussion with the Mandal of the area, but to this day, they have not taken any action. We want compensation within 10 days.”



During the recent floods, the oil reached the paddy fields, causing extensive damage to the crops and killing many livestock. The situation has deteriorated to the point that, in the coming years, people will not be able to farm. These are the reasons we have staged this protest, so necessary steps can be taken before it’s too late,” said another local resident.

