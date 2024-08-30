Oil exploration at Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary ‘deeply troubling’: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Aug 30: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed that the Assam wildlife department’s recommendation to grant forest clearance for the proposed oil and gas exploration by Vedanta in the eco-sensitive zone of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district is “deeply troubling.”

Gogoi highlighted that the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary is a critical habitat for the endangered Hoolock Gibbon and the recommendation to grant forest clearance for the project is concerning.

As the sanctuary is home to a unique and irreplaceable ecosystem, he expressed concern that the project has the potential to impact.

He urged the union minister to reconsider the recommendation that would risk the sanctuary and its inhabitants.

Cairn India, the oil and gas unit of the Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Limited proposed to explore oil and gas in the notified eco-sensitive zone of the sanctuary.

The regional office of the Union Environment Ministry approved the oil and gas exploration in the area in compliance with the recommendations of the nineteenth report of the standing committee on petroleum and natural gas (Safety and Security of Oil Installations of Public Sector Oil Companies with specific reference to Baghjan blow-out incident).

The ministry further directed to take special measures to prevent landslides or erosion and to obtain consent of the National Board of Wildlife ahead of the final approval.