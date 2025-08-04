OIL employee killed in rig accident in Naharkatia; MLA demands magisterial probe

Jorhat, Aug 4: An employee of Oil India Limited (OIL) died in a tragic workplace accident at a drilling site in Banhdhari, Naharkatia, late Sunday night, raising serious concerns about safety practices and equipment standards.

The deceased, Kiran Gogoi, a resident of Kuwarijan village in Hudurpara, was serving as the drilling in-charge at the NHK-40 M-1 rig when a massive drilling pipe slipped and struck him on the head, killing him on the spot.

The rig was being operated by Asian Drilling Tech, a firm contracted for the ongoing drilling operations.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred suddenly, leaving little time for reaction.

“When the incident occurred, I shouted from above. The rig men nearby managed to move away, but the heavy block came down directly on Kiran Gogoi. He died instantly,” said a worker present during the accident.

He added that while safety measures were reportedly in place, they failed to prevent the fatal mishap.

Locals and workers have blamed outdated and ill-maintained machinery for the accident. Allegations of negligence have prompted calls for accountability.

Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi rushed to the site following the incident and demanded a magisterial-level inquiry.

“This is an extremely unfortunate tragedy. Questions are being raised as to how the pipe fell. Many are saying the rig was outdated, which may have led to the mishap,” he said.

The MLA urged OIL to compensate the bereaved family and criticised the continued use of ageing equipment at drilling sites.

“Safety protocols must be tightened across the sector to avoid such heartbreaking incidents in the future,” he added.

Kiran Gogoi was also known for his political engagement, serving as the president of the Kisan Morcha of the Naharkatia BJP Mandal.