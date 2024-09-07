Oil drilling site 13km away from Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary: Govt

Guwahati, Sept 7: In response to growing concerns over proposed oil and gas exploration in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, the Assam Forest Department has provided key clarifications.

The department confirmed that the drilling activities are planned for a location 13 km away from the sanctuary's boundary, not within its limits as previously feared.

Addressing environmental worries, the department also assured that no significant infrastructure or permanent buildings will be erected as part of the project.

The impact on local flora is anticipated to be minimal, with around 25 trees expected to be felled in the predominantly bamboo-dominated area, the department said on Friday.

The Forest Department has highlighted that the state government has not yet given final approval for the project.

Instead, it has processed the proposal and forwarded it to the National Wildlife Board for further review and final decision.

This clarification follows widespread apprehension from experts and environmentalists regarding the proposed oil and gas exploration by Cairn Oil and Gas, a subsidiary of Vedanta, a multi-national mining company.

The project involves diverting 4.49 hectares of forest land in Dishoi Valley Reserve Forest, situated in Jorhat district, for drilling operations.

Earlier, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed significant concerns about the potential impact on the endangered Hoolock Gibbon, highlighting the sanctuary's critical role as a habitat for the species.

Gogoi's remarks came in response to recent approval by the Union Environment Ministry, which endorsed the exploration in line with safety recommendations from the Baghjan blow-out incident.

The ministry has mandated additional measures to prevent landslides and erosion and has instructed obtaining the National Board of Wildlife's consent before granting final approval.