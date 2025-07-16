OIL discovers hydrocarbons in Namrup; CM calls it milestone in energy security

Guwahati, July 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, said Oil India Limited (OIL) has discovered hydrocarbons in Namrup Borhat-1 well in Dibrugarh district, in which the state government has a significant stake.

He described the discovery as a major step forward in energy security and economic resilience.

In a post on social media, Sarma said, "@OilIndiaLimited has discovered hydrocarbon presence in Namrup Borhat-1 well, a well where Govt of Assam holds a significant stake."

This discovery ensures successful investment in oil drilling and contribution to national energy security, the Chief Minister further added.

"This discovery makes Assam the first state govt to be a direct oil producer, makes exploration efforts successful, empowers Assam with revenue & royalty and ensures steady availability of energy for the country," he wrote on social media.

Sarma described the discovery as a "proud moment".

Assam holds 12% of the country’s natural gas reserves and produces 50% of India’s onshore natural gas, positioning itself as a critical supplier in the nation’s energy landscape.

PTI