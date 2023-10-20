Oil claims "miscreants activity" behind gas leak incident in Duliajan

Guwahati, Oct 20: Following the gas leak incident at an oil well in Assam’s Duliajan, the Oil India Limited (OIL) has issued clarification on the matter.

According to a press release by the OIL, some miscreants have completely cut and stole the entire X-Mass tree above the adapter of OIL’s well no. NHK-67 at Gazal Basti near Duliajan leading to uncontrolled flow of well fluids, mainly water, from the well head.

“The incident was reported at around 9:30 pm on 19th October 2023. OIL has lodged an FIR with the local Police and informed the District Administration Authority,” OIL said.

They further said that the Crisis Management Team (CMT) of Oil India Ltd. has been mobilised, while the Fire Tenders have been stationed at site and necessary measures are being taken up on an emergent basis to cap the well.

An on-site task force is coordinating the activities on ground so as to control the water flow, cap and restore the well in close coordination with local authority, the release mentioned.