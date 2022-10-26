Officials arrested in GMC scam produced before court

Guwahati, Oct 26: The officials arrested in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) scam were produced before the court today after the end of five days custody.

The Special Vigilance Cell of Assam on Friday (October 21) arrested eight persons including the OSD of GMC and six Executive Engineers in connection with a multicrore rupees forged bills scam in GMC.

The arrested persons are Babulal Sarma, OSD, GMC; Executive Engineers of GMC Ashif Ahmed, Shankar Medhi, Ramakanta Saikia, Alin Begum, Chittaranjan Dutta, Hiranya Barman and Dinesh Jaiswal, Director of Dinsan Global Venture Pvt Ltd.

A chartered accountant who was also arrested in this case will also be presented in the court.

Meanwhile, the CM's Vigilance Cell has not sought custody of these eight officers again.

On the basis of preliminary investigation by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, some irregularities and illegalities in the execution of de-siltation works by the GMC were detected in which a private firm namely Dinsan Global Venture Pvt. Ltd. was engaged. The said firm submitted bills with forged weighbridge slips for several crores of rupees and withdrew the government funds.