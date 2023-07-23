85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Officer-in-charge of Howly Police station put on reserve close

By The Assam Tribune
Officer-in-charge of Howly Police station put on reserve close
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Barpeta, Jul 23: Officer-in-charge (OC) of Howly police station has been put on reserve close on Saturday.

As per sources, OC Gopal Bora has been put on reserve close for a road accident related case.

It may be mentioned that a dumper driver caused an accident that did not have licence.

Following the incident OC Gopal Bora produced another driver in court as the driver of the dumper.

After the information came to light the Barpeta Superintendent of Police made a reserve close to O.C Bora.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Officer-in-charge of Howly Police station put on reserve close

Barpeta, Jul 23: Officer-in-charge (OC) of Howly police station has been put on reserve close on Saturday.

As per sources, OC Gopal Bora has been put on reserve close for a road accident related case.

It may be mentioned that a dumper driver caused an accident that did not have licence.

Following the incident OC Gopal Bora produced another driver in court as the driver of the dumper.

After the information came to light the Barpeta Superintendent of Police made a reserve close to O.C Bora.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
Advertisement
Skip Ad