Officer-in-charge of Howly Police station put on reserve close

Barpeta, Jul 23: Officer-in-charge (OC) of Howly police station has been put on reserve close on Saturday.

As per sources, OC Gopal Bora has been put on reserve close for a road accident related case.

It may be mentioned that a dumper driver caused an accident that did not have licence.

Following the incident OC Gopal Bora produced another driver in court as the driver of the dumper.

After the information came to light the Barpeta Superintendent of Police made a reserve close to O.C Bora.

Further investigation is underway.