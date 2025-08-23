From discipline to public trust: Digboi Police Station named Assam’s best by MHA

Guwahati, Aug 23: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) named Digboi Police Station in Tinsukia district as the Best Police Station in Assam. The recognition comes as a result of the station’s consistent efforts in maintaining peace and order, alongside setting an example for its cleanliness, discipline, and overall environment.

According to an official notification issued by the Assam Police Headquarters, the Officer-in-Charge of Digboi Police Station, Divyajyoti Dutta, will formally receive the award certificate from the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam on August 26. The ceremony will be held at the conference hall of Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari in Guwahati.

Over the past few years, Digboi Police Station has earned public trust for its efficient handling of law and order situations and proactive policing.

Under the leadership of Dutta and with the active support of five sub-inspectors currently serving at the station, the police unit has successfully carried out its duties, drawing praise from both authorities and locals, the notification said.

Adding to the significance of the award, Digboi has recently been declared a new district, and Himanshu Gohai has taken charge as its Superintendent of Police. The recognition is being seen as a timely boost for the newly declared district’s police force.

Police officials said the award not only acknowledges the dedication of the force at Digboi but also serves as a motivation for other police stations across Assam to strive for excellence in law enforcement, public service, and upkeep of facilities.

The MHA’s recognition is part of its annual exercise to identify and felicitate the best-performing police stations in the country.