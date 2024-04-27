"Of the 5 seats that went to polls, we are winning 4 with a huge lead": Assam CM

Guwahati, Apr 27: Following the conclusion of second phase of Lok Sabha election which took place on April 26, 2024, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday mentioned that they will win four seats out of five with a huge lead.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ CM Sarma wrote “My feedback from yesterday - excellent turnout in our strongholds, 2nd phase has been spectacular for BJP in Assam. Of the 5 seats that went to polls, we are winning 4 with a huge lead and in one seat for obvious reasons, it is a very very close contest.”



It may be mentioned that Assam recorded 77.35 percent voter turnout during the second phase of elections, that was held in five parliamentary constituencies in the state.



The five constituencies that went to polls on the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26 were Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri.

