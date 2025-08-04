OBC hopes rise for Bishnupriya Manipuris after Delhi meet with Union Minister

Guwahati, Aug 4: A delegation from the Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Yuva Parishad (NBMYP) recently held a productive meeting with Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, in New Delhi regarding the inclusion of the Bishnupriya Manipuri community in the Central OBC list.

The Minister assured the delegation that he would recommend the matter to the Union Cabinet, following the submission of a detailed memorandum by NBMYP on July 30, 2025, outlining recent developments on the issue, stated a press release.

Subsequently, the NBMYP team also met Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), on August 1.

The team submitted prior recommendations from the Assam government, records from the NCBC hearing in 2014, the ABCC survey report (2021), and instances of order of discharge, cancellation of offer of appointment from the Central govt’s allied services affecting community members.

Following an in-depth discussion, Ahir assured that the matter would be addressed promptly and expressed his intention to visit Assam later this month.

The NBMYP has expressed its sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Dilip Saikia (MP & president, BJP-Assam Pradesh), NCBC Chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, and Santanu Gogoi, Chairman of ABCC, for their continued support, the release added.