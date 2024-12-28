Nurse abducted, tortured & dumped on Nagaon road; family alleges police inaction

Nagaon, Dec 28: Concerns over women’s safety in Nagaon have intensified following a disturbing incident in which Aklima Khatun, a nurse, was abducted, allegedly tortured, and left unconscious by the roadside in the Bhomoraguri area under Batadrava police station on December 23.

According to Aklima’s statement to the police, she was abducted from her workplace by three girls dressed in college uniforms.

The group allegedly took her to a hotel in Sonai Ghat, where they offered her a toxic substance mix with food, causing her to lose consciousness. She was later discovered by locals, injured and unconscious, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Aklima has accused one Bilal Khan, also known as Bilal Uddin, of orchestrating the abduction. She further claimed that the group attempted to rape and murder her.

Despite identifying the alleged perpetrators, the family of the victim has expressed frustration over what they describe as the Batadrava police's failure to take swift and appropriate action.

Her brother said, "Initially, I thought it was an accident. But when I saw her injuries, it was clear she had been attacked with a sharp weapon. When we went to the Batadrava police station to file a report, they initially took her statement but later refused to register a case. We were forced to go to the Superintendent of Police in Nagaon to file an FIR."

A relative of Aklima echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Despite identifying the perpetrators, the police are trying to suppress the incident. It took repeated visits to different police stations before we were able to file a report with the Nagaon SP's office. We condemn the failure of the police to protect citizens and demand immediate justice for Aklima.”

As the investigation continues, calls for immediate action and a thorough inquiry into the police's handling of the case are gaining momentum.