Number of days with abnormal temperature increasing in state

Guwahati, Sept 27: The number of days having abnormal temperatures in a year is increasing, while the number of moist heat temperature days, increased three- fold since 1990, said climate scientist Dr. Rahul Mahanta. He also said that along with climate change, several other factors contribute to such a phenomenon.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Dr. Mahanta, Director of the Center for Cloud and Climate Change of Cotton University, said that in the 1940s, Assam witnessed only 20 days of abnormally high-temperature days, but it in- creased to around 80 days now.

Giving reasons for such a phenomenon, Dr Mahanta said that along with climate change, several other factors resulted in the rise of temperature. He pointed out that deforestation is one of the main reasons for temperature increase. Trees release moisture and help maintain the air temperature. Deforestation is now showing its impact on the climate. Moreover, of late the difference between day and night temperature is very low.

Rapid and unplanned urbanization is another reason for the abnormal increase in temperature. He said that with unplanned urbanization and shrinking of the wetlands, the soil moisture level is decreasing and that also contributed significantly to the increase of surface temperature. The air circulation is also affected due to unplanned urbanization, he added.

"We are sure that heat-related diseases have increased manifold and the persons who work outdoors are particularly vulnerable to such diseases," he added.

Replying to a question on the reasons for the severe heat wave-like condition during September, Dr Mahanta said that normally during this time of the year, Assam receives scattered rainfall, which helps in keeping the temperature down. But this year, there was no rainfall on most days of the month and the soil moisture dropped. Moreover, the air circulation pattern also changed, as a result of which, the State became more like a "heat dome".

Dr. Mahanta further pointed out that the use of fossil fuels also increased considerably and it has an impact on the temperature. He said that the number of buildings using air conditioners increased, which resulted in heating the atmosphere. Similarly, most vehicles plying on the roads are using air conditioners, which also resulted in heating the atmosphere.





By

R Dutta Choudhury