Numaligarh’s Letekujan Tea Estate shuts as workers protest land grab, govt neglect

Numaligarh, Dec 9: Work at the Letekujan Tea Estate in Golaghat district came to a standstill, on Tuesday, as hundreds of tea garden workers and community organisations staged a massive protest demanding compensation and employment opportunities from the state government.

The agitation was jointly organised by the Letekujan Tea Garden Mazdoor Sangha, Bhumi Sangrakshan Committee, All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) and the All Assam Tea Students’ Association (AATSA).

The demonstration began at the Letekujan football field and moved in a large, organised procession towards the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) main gate and later to Morangi subdivision, with the entire stretch echoing with anti-government slogans.

Protesters from the tea garden community joined the march, accusing both the Assam government and NRL of “exploitation and neglect".

Protesters alleged that 75 bighas of land belonging to the tea estate had been acquired for the government for development project without adequate compensation or alternative livelihood assurances.

One protester claimed that the authorities had initially taken land citing the need for wider roads ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, and later acquired more land without transparency.

“We are protesting against the 75 bighas of land taken by the government. First, officials said they needed land for broad roads for PM Modi’s visit, and we agreed. Later they took another 51 bighas. The 10% benefit they promised in return has not been given,” he said.

He alleged that earlier, workers received up to Rs 1 crore for 50 bighas, but now they are being offered only Rs 3,000 per worker.

He further referred to an earlier statement by a government official regarding the 2.2-km "Neem Corridor" created for the Prime Minister’s visit.

“The Neem Corridor was supposed to be a one-time arrangement. It should be closed now,” he demanded.

One of the protesters said it was “painful” that tea workers had to resort to such agitation.

“It’s a sad thing that we had to take up such a step. The government and NRL are scamming us and planning to evict us,” he said.

He added that workers are not opposed to industrial development, but alleged that they had received “nothing in return”.

“We are not against industries. But the ‘give and take’ policy is missing. We have to ask and request for what is rightfully ours,” he further added.



