Numaligarh refinery plant fire under control: Oil India

Guwahati, May 30: The massive fire that broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd, in Golaghat district of Assam on Monday evening has been brought under control, the refinery said in a statement.

“Fire in Vessel VV-4 of hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh refinery, which started around 7.20 p.m. this evening, is under control. No injuries or casualties reported,” the statement wrote.

Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation in underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and NRL officials have assured the public that they are working diligently to identify the root cause.

Local authorities and regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with safety guidelines and to support NRL in their investigation.

The Numaligarh Refinery had been undergoing a shutdown since the last week of March for maintenance and repairs.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of robust safety measures and continuous training to mitigate potential risks in the oil and gas industry.