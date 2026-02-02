NTPC Bongaigaon manager scales Mount Kilimanjaro in grit-filled ascent

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: In a remarkable feat of grit and determination, Cheme Serdeon, Senior Manager (P&S), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) Bongaigaon, and a native of Gangtok, successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro on January 23, stated a press release.

Rising to an imposing height of 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) above sea level, Mount Kilimanjaro—often referred to as the Roof of Africa—is the world's tallest freestanding mountain, located in Tanzania. Serdeon reached the summit via the Lemosho Route in eight days, one of the most scenic and established routes to the peak.

Adding a deeply personal dimension to this achievement, Serde-on undertook the expedition alongside her parents, Pema Tsomo Bhutia and Tshering Tashi Bhutia. Despite physical constraints, her parents courageously trekked up to 5,200 meters, stopping just 695 meters short of the summit.

Their presence, encouragement, and blessings played a vital role in her successful ascent, the release said. Reflecting on the journey, Serdeon shared that she had not undergone extensive mountaineering training, but it was determination, mental strength, and unwavering family support that helped her overcome the physical and emotional challenges of the climb.

What makes this accomplishment truly inspiring is that Serdeon achieved it without formal mountaineering training, relying on daily fitness, resilience, and sheer willpower—embodying the spirit of perseverance and excellence that NTPC stands for.

"The NTPC family takes immense pride in her exemplary achievement and contribution, which not only brings laurels to NTPC Bongaigaon but also serves as a powerful source of inspiration for employees, families, and the larger community to pursue their dreams with courage and conviction," the release added.