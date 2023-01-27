NTPC Bongaigaon joins in celebrating 74th Republic Day

Bongaigaon, Jan 27: in celebrating the 74th Republic Day celebrations, NTPC Bongaigaon also joined the rest of the country at its Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose outdoor stadium on Thursday.

CGM Karunakar Das, NTPC Bongaigaon hoisted the National Flag and inspected the ceremonial parade by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DGR Security Services and school children.

In his address to the employees and their family members, Karunakar Das highlighted various achievements of NTPC Bongaigaon, and said India is a nation with "Unity in Diversity" and Republic Day is a remembrance of our faith in the Constitution and the ideas embodied in it.

NTPC Bongaigaon also celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the entire Northeast.

NTPC Bongaigaon has excelled not only in many areas of Operations and Maintenance but also has created a positive image in the entire power map of the state and the nation, he added. He shared the growth trajectory of NTPC and its focus on renewables for a sustainable future.



Das congratulated and thanked employees, Deptts including medical team and various partners associated with NTPC Bongaigaon for constantly making the station vibrant and engaged.

He also urged all to work as one team and bring laurels to NTPC Bongaigaon and the region by benchmarking various practices and taking new innovative initiatives for the improvement of the station in various areas.

He expressed his satisfaction that NTPC Bongaigaon, withstood and overcame several challenges and continues to perform efficiently in various O&M areas.



Later colourful tri-colour balloons were also released to mark the occasion by Das, along with along with Shri Umesh Singh, GM (O&M), Shri S.K.Jha, GM (FM), Shri Arunashis Das, GM (Project), Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Shri G M Thangzom, Commandant, CISF, Shri M.S.Kandari, Assistant Commandant, CISF-Fire Wing, Smt. Vidya Jha, Vice President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, family members, employees and associates.



A colourful tableau of CISF Women contingent, Employee Welfare Association (EWA), Medical, Sports Council, Safety and Fuel Management Department. It was also taken out celebrating the spirit of patriotic fervour and nation building.



Karunakar Das, along with senior officials of the station and CISF presented HOP Meritorious Awards to 53 employees from various departments for their outstanding performance in their respective fields.

In addition to the above, safety consciousness awards, prize distribution of various functions, competitions held throughout the year, best CISF Contingent, best dressed Jawan from CISF and DGR and associates for their selfless service were also presented on the occasion.



The program saw people in huge numbers including Departmental Heads, Colleagues and employees from various Depts., Unions and Associations, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club members and Welfare bodies of NTPC Bongaigaon and family members of the township.

