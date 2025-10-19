NTPC, ACFF ink Rs 33L deal to boost cancer care for 80,000 people in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Oct 19: In a significant step towards cancer awareness in Assam, NTPC Bongaigaon has partnered with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) to implement a comprehensive cancer screening and prevention programme across Kokrajhar district.

The initiative, launched under NTPC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, is backed by a ₹33 lakh agreement and aims to benefit more than 80,000 people through early detection, awareness drives, and palliative care services.

As part of the collaboration, cancer screening and awareness activities will be carried out through four Block Primary Health Centres (BPHCs) and nearly 80 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) in rural Kokrajhar. The project will prioritise the early identification of oral, breast, and cervical cancers, while also offering home-based palliative care to patients requiring support.

Arnab Maitra, Head of Projects, NTPC Bongaigaon, lauded ACCF’s efforts in promoting early detection and preventive healthcare, saying the partnership would “make a tangible difference in rural communities by improving access to cancer services and strengthening public awareness.”

This year-long project, being funded for the second consecutive term since 2024–25, will adopt a phased approach focusing on screening, awareness, and linking diagnosed patients to government health schemes for cashless or reimbursable treatment.

Beyond immediate care, the initiative seeks to strengthen the region’s healthcare infrastructure, bridging gaps in access and extending government programmes to underserved and remote areas of Kokrajhar.

PTI