NSCN (IM) cadre held in Tinsukia; massive cache of arms, ammunition seized

Digboi, Sept 12: After An intense three-hour search operation, security forces successfully apprehended a cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) - Isak Muivah (IM) faction, in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday.

The arrested individual, identified as Rangassor Chakma, 28, a resident of Devapuri Village in Arunachal Pradesh, was found in possession of a substantial cache of ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of five NSCN (IM) cadres in Inthem village, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Police and the 6 Sikh Regiment, led by SDPO Margherita IPS Shambhavi Mishra.

The intense search, which began during the intervening night of Wednesday, culminated in Chakma's arrest around 8:30 am on Thursday.

During interrogation, Chakma admitted his affiliation with the NSCN (IM) and disclosed the location of a hidden arms cache in the surrounding jungle.

The recovered arms and ammunition included two pistols with magazines, three hand grenades, and various rounds of ammunition, including 19 rounds of 5.56 mm, 10 rounds of 9 mm, 10 rounds of 7.62 mm, and six rounds of .22 mm, as well as a 5.56 mm magazine.

This operation follows a series of recent successful actions against the NSCN (IM) in Tinsukia.

In July, the Indian Army and Assam Police thwarted a major extortion network linked to the group, arresting five individuals involved in funnelling extortion funds. Additionally, earlier this month, security forces prevented four youths from joining the NSCN (IM) during a recruitment bid.

The ongoing efforts by the Indian Army and Assam Police continue to target and dismantle the militant group’s activities in the region, aiming to curb their influence and operations.