NPS teachers’ forum renews demand for old pension scheme in Assam

Sivasagar, Oct 23: The NPS Teachers & Employees Forum has renewed its demand for re-introduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at the earliest.

The meeting, chaired by its president Dr Simanta Barua, began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the portrait of Zubeen Garg on Wedenesday.

On behalf of the teachers of undivided Sivasagar district, retired teacher Tarun Chandra Nath explained in details how the government has deprived the teachers of their rights after retirement and provided pensions through NPS.

Attending the meeting, Jagat Borthakur, who retired as a headmaster of a higher secondary school after serving for 33 years ‘without pay’, said that he had raised many students in the area to become doctors, engineers and professors but could not provide higher education to his children due to lack of money.

The union said that the government should provide OPS instead of NPS and UPS to the government employees. Teachers Dinmani Bhuyan and Prashant Bora explained the adverse impact of NPS on the employees during the meeting.

The NPS teachers and employees should unite and continue their struggle till a result is gained, Professor Dhruvajyoti Barthakur said.

Manik Chetia and Nripendranath Sharma demanded that the government should bring all teachers, who were regularised between 2013 and 2021, under the old pension policy.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by the secretary Bandana Bora. The meeting also unanimously decided to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister and education minister of Assam through the Commissioner of Sivasagar district elaborating their demands.