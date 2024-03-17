NPP to support BJP candidates in Arunachal Pradesh: Meghalaya CM

Guwahati, Mar 17: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, stated on Sunday that his National People’s Party (NPP) will not field any candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh and support the BJP nominees.

It may be mentioned that the NPP is a part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Sangma stated “The National People's Party has decided not to contest the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Being partners in the NDA, the NPP National Committee has decided to support NDA candidates in Arunachal Pradesh and has directed its State Committee to extend support to the NDA candidates.”

While replying to Sangma’s tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated “Such unparalleled commitment among our partners, will ensure the NDA under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji secures over 400 seats. Thank you so much Shri Conrad Sangma Ji.”



