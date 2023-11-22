Now you need to pay permission fee to celebrate Bihu in Assam, Here's why

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Assam government's recently updated tax policies have stirred dissatisfaction among citizens and political groups. Now, individuals are required to pay Rs 300 as a permission fee for arranging cultural processions, including Bihu celebrations.

These changes, introduced by the Governor of Assam, are a response to the user charges and service fees associated with various services offered through the Assam Police Citizens Service Portal, known as "Assam Police Sewa Setu."

The revised charges fall under the provisions of Section 4 of the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Act, 2019. This legal framework provides the basis for the updated taxation and fee structure for citizens seeking permission for several services.

Under the new policy, citizens are now required to pay specific fees for obtaining permissions related to various activities:

1. Cultural Processions, including Bihu celebrations: Rs 300

2. Political Rallies, Events, and Meetings: Rs 2,000

3. Sports Events: Rs 2,000

4. Street Plays, Awareness Rallies, and Events: Rs 500

5. Trade Fairs, Food Fairs, Expos, etc.: Rs 5,000

6. Petrol Pumps and Gas Agencies: Rs 10,000

7. Verification of Workers Involved in Construction: Rs 300

8. Verification of Rented Accommodation and PG: Rs 300

9. Police Clearance for Commercial Construction (Guwahati city - GMDA area): Rs 50,000

10. Police Clearance for Commercial Construction (Rest of the State): Rs 25,000

Meanwhile, the initiative has faced opposition criticism, with Congress's Mira Borthakur accusing the BJP-led government of economic slowdown. Borthakur contends that citizens bear the brunt, facing increased taxes for social events like street plays, while labelling it a gimmick. Expressing concern, she warns of prolonged heavy taxation if the current government persists, attributing it to the state's financial strain.



























