Now, deregister unfit vehicles by paying 25% of outstanding taxes, dues

Guwahati, Feb 10: A one-time settlement (OTS) process has been introduced under the 'Assam Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2022', allowing vehicle owners to deregister their unfit vehicles by paying only 25 per cent of all outstanding taxes, including dues.

The vehicle owners who voluntarily participate in this process can get a tax waiver of up to 75 percent.

In a statement, Gautam Das, special duty officer of the Assam Transport Department, urged vehicle owners to take advantage of the scheme and remove unfit and environmentally harmful vehicles.

He encouraged all vehicle owners to avail the special benefit, update their vehicle documents by March 31 and contribute to safe transportation." As per motor vehicle laws, once a vehicle reaches the end of its lifespan and becomes unfit for operation, its registration must be cancelled at the district transport office's registration department.

If the deregistration is not done correctly, the vehicle remains active in the government database (VAHAN portal), and the outstanding taxes continue to accumulate over time. Additionally, if taxes are not paid, late penalties also increase.

Eventually, this leads to a situation where owners are unable to pay the accumulated taxes and fines," read the statement." If the owner submits the deregistration certificate at a Registered Vehicle Scrappage Facility (RVSF) and applies for scrapping, they will receive a Certificate of Deposit. By using this certificate, if they purchase a new vehicle, they will be eligible for a tax concession of 25% on private vehicles for the next 15 years and 15% on commercial vehicles for the next 8 years," it added.





