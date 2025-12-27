Novel tracing life of Ahom founder Sui-ka-pha released at Assam Book Fair 2025

Guwahati, Dec 27: A novel chronicling the life and legacy of Swargadeo Sui-ka-pha, the founder of the Assamese nation, was launched at the Assam Book Fair (Granthamela) at Khanapara on Friday.

Titled “Chaolung: Patkair Heepare Aru Epaare”, the book is authored by noted writer Dhrubajyoti Barman and explores Sui-ka-pha’s journey, vision, and role in shaping Assamese identity.

The novel traces Sui-ka-pha’s life from birth to death, highlighting his arduous journey across the Patkai hills and his efforts to unite diverse communities into a cohesive Assamese society.

The book attempts to blend historical narrative with literary storytelling to make the life of the Ahom founder accessible, particularly to younger readers.

Speaking at the launch, author Dhruvajyoti Barman said the novel was written with the intention of creating greater awareness about Sui-ka-pha’s contribution to Assam.

“I have written a novel based on Chaolung Sui-ka-pha that details his life cycle from birth till death. It reflects how he formed the Assamese community and united the people of the region,” Barman said.

He expressed hope that readers, especially the younger generation, would embrace the book and engage more deeply with Assam’s history.

“It is the responsibility of every Assamese to know, understand and be aware of the founder of our community. Thousands of books have been written on figures like Napoleon, but we have failed to even publish a hundred books on Sui-ka-pha,” he added.

Barman further said that the novel focuses on Sui-ka-pha’s historic journey through difficult terrain to reach Assam and his vision of integrating smaller communities into a united social and cultural entity.

“I have tried to reflect on how he bound small communities together to build one Assam,” he said.

Senior Assamese author Padumi Gogoi, who also addressed the gathering, praised the work for its literary treatment of history.

“This is a beautifully written novel where Barman has captured Sui-ka-pha’s efforts to form a united Assamese community by binding diverse groups together through a shared sentiment,” she said.

Gogoi noted that the book not only revisits history but also prompts readers to reflect on the future of Assamese society.

“Through this novel, we can rediscover our history and also think about how to keep our community alive in the years to come,” she added, lauding the author’s effort to compile Sui-ka-pha’s life into a cohesive narrative.