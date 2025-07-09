‘Nothing humane about eviction’: CM defends Dhubri drive as Opposition lashes out

Dhubri, July 9: A day after violence broke out during a massive eviction drive in Dhubri district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the government’s action, asserting that there is “nothing humane about eviction” and that some resistance was to be expected during an operation of such scale.

“It was a huge eviction and we were expecting some retaliation. Ninety percent of the people cooperated. Only about 10% retaliated. It was a peaceful eviction,” Sarma said, speaking to the press on the sidelines of a BJP office inauguration in Chirang, on Wednesday.

Addressing criticism that the eviction was “inhumane”, the Chief Minister remained unapologetic. “There is nothing humane about eviction. If people don’t vacate after receiving notices, bulldozers will definitely roll in. What is the definition of a humane eviction then?” he asked.

Sarma further argued that the cleared land could now be used for industrial development, which would benefit the people of Bilasipara’s char areas, who have long demanded progress and infrastructure.

However, Opposition leaders and local communities accused the government of conducting the eviction “unlawfully and without any resettlement plan”.

Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain condemned the eviction at Chapar in strong terms, calling it “barbaric, unconstitutional, and illegal.” He alleged that the drive was carried out under corporate pressure, particularly from the Adani Group.

“This shows that Adani is ruling the government now. Poor families were evicted without being given a chance to relocate. The Chief Minister lost all sense when Adani’s son came to the area. People were thrown out overnight, in total violation of court orders,” Hussain said, referring to recent Gauhati High Court stay orders against evictions without individual notices, on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur echoed these concerns, calling it “unfortunate” that the government seemed to take “pleasure” in eviction drives.

“These are families displaced by floods and erosion — not Bangladeshis, as some claim. We have documents to prove it. They’ve lived there for years,” she said, accusing the Chief Minister of turning the eviction into a “spectacle”.

“I have never seen a Chief Minister who personally uses bulldozers and hammers to demolish homes and then celebrates it. People in Silakaso, Chapar, Parbatjura, and Karbi Anglong are crying — they have nowhere to go,” Borthakur said.

On July 8, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi was detained by police when he attempted to meet the displaced residents at one of the eviction sites.

Before his detention, Gogoi told the press that the eviction was “illegal and unconstitutional”, violating three Gauhati High Court stay orders.

“This is nothing but bullying and hostility towards minorities. The matter is subjudice, yet the Himanta Biswa Sarma government continues with bulldozers,” he said.

While the government maintains that the eviction and subsequent industrialisation of the land will benefit thousands in the long run, Opposition leaders have described the move as “anti-people and pro-corporate”, intensifying political tensions in the state.