Noted science advocate of Assam Dr. Pranabjyoti Chetia passes away

Guwahati, Aug 11: Prominent Science advocate of Assam Dr. Pranabjyoti Chetia passed away on Thursday.

According to reports, Chetia suffered a cardiac arrest following which he was admitted at a hospital in Jorhat where he breathed his last.

A pall of gloom descended on Jorhat following the untimely demise of the scientist.

It may be mentioned that Chetia is the curator of Jorhat Planetarium and Science Centre.