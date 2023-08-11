Noted science advocate of Assam Dr. Pranabjyoti Chetia passes away

Guwahati, Aug 11: Prominent Science advocate of Assam Dr. Pranabjyoti Chetia passed away on Thursday.
According to reports, Chetia suffered a cardiac arrest following which he was admitted at a hospital in Jorhat where he breathed his last.
A pall of gloom descended on Jorhat following the untimely demise of the scientist.
It may be mentioned that Chetia is the curator of Jorhat Planetarium and Science Centre.
