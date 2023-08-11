85 years of service to the nation
Noted science advocate of Assam Dr. Pranabjyoti Chetia passes away

By The Assam Tribune
Noted science advocate of Assam Dr. Pranabjyoti Chetia passes away
Guwahati, Aug 11: Prominent Science advocate of Assam Dr. Pranabjyoti Chetia passed away on Thursday.

According to reports, Chetia suffered a cardiac arrest following which he was admitted at a hospital in Jorhat where he breathed his last.

A pall of gloom descended on Jorhat following the untimely demise of the scientist.

It may be mentioned that Chetia is the curator of Jorhat Planetarium and Science Centre.

The Assam Tribune


