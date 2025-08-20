‘Not the Assam way’: Gaurav Gogoi hits out at summons to journalists Varadarajan, Thapar

New Delhi, August 20: Congress leader Gaurav Gogo, on Wednesday, slammed the summoning of two senior journalists by Assam Police, saying the state is "again in the news for all the wrong reasons" and it has been engulfed by "greed, corruption, incompetency, lawlessness".

Reacting to Assam Police's summons to senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in connection with a case registered on sedition charges, Gogoi said this was not the "Assam way" and the people of the state want a leadership that will build an "Assam of their dreams".

"Another day, another reason when Assam is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Greed, corruption, incompetency, lawlessness. This is not the Assam way. The people of Assam want a leadership that will build an Assam of their dreams," he wrote on a micro-blogging website.

The Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha said a greater Assam will be built on the foundation of the Assamese principles and sentiments.

Another day , another reason when Assam is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Greed, corruption, incompetency, lawlessness. This is not the Assam way. The people of Assam want a leadership that will build an Assam of their dreams. A bor Assam that will built on the foundation… https://t.co/dsyEmAlI0B — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 20, 2025

"A bor (greater) Assam that will be powered by the millions of talented and creative youth belonging to all ethnicities, religions, and linguistic backgrounds," he said.

The two journalists have been asked to appear before the crime branch of Guwahati City police on August 22.

The summonses stem from an FIR invoking Sections 152 (endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc.), 197(1)(D)/3(6) (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 45 (abetment), and 61 (criminal conspiracy).

Varadarajan has reportedly sought a copy of the FIR from Assam Police, assuring “full cooperation” with the investigation.

Speaking to a national daily, he confirmed receiving the summons through both speed post and WhatsApp, but noted that the document did not include the FIR.

While Varadarajan received his summons on August 14, Thapar was served on Monday. The notice also warned that non-compliance could lead to arrest.

With inputs from PTI