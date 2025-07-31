‘Not rebellion, just dissatisfaction’: Atul Bora on AGP-BJP tensions in Majuli

Jorhat, July 31: As discontent brews within the Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP) Majuli unit, party president and state minister Atul Bora has downplayed talk of rebellion, terming it instead as “dissatisfaction”.

Bora’s visit to the river island on Wednesday comes just days after the AGP’s Majuli district unit staged a protest against its alliance partner, the BJP, and sitting MLA Bhaben Gam.

The district unit has since declared that it will sever ties with the BJP in Majuli and field its own candidate in the 2026 Assembly elections — a move that has fuelled speculation of an internal uprising.

Dismissing such claims, Bora said, “There is no rebellion. You people keep calling it a rebellion. Call it dissatisfaction. A rebellion is not possible within the party. Our party is disciplined. If such issues arise, we will definitely look into the matter.”

On the issue of 2026 candidatures, the AGP president said seat-sharing within the alliance would be based on each party’s influence in the constituency. “The matter of candidate selection is a separate issue,” he added.

Bora acknowledged the efforts of the Majuli AGP unit and their role in recent elections. “The Majuli AGP unit has worked very hard for the party. Even in the last Lok Sabha elections, they put in a lot of effort. Naturally, they had certain expectations from our alliance partner and the MLA. Since they feel those expectations were not met, we will try to resolve the matter through discussion.”

However, the local unit remains firm on its stand. A senior functionary reiterated that the AGP in Majuli intends to contest the 2026 Assembly polls independently, under the party’s "elephant" symbol.

“The issue between the BJP and AGP in the constituency is still there. Our chief asked us to present our party in a powerful way and we will do that. The 2026 Assembly election is our target,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.