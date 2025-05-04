‘Not just hosting summits, we’re executing them’: CM at Jagiroad semiconductor site

Guwahati, May 4: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, reaffirmed the state government's determination to translate investment promises into action, asserting that Advantage Assam 2.0 is not just a summit, but a mission in progress.

Visiting the upcoming Tata Semiconductor ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) facility in Jagiroad alongside a high-powered Japanese delegation, Sarma said, “Today, people are witnessing delegations from Japan, and industry leaders like Adani coming to Assam. This proves we’re not just stopping at organising Advantage Assam 2.0. We’re working to turn every commitment made during the summit into reality.”

The 52-member Japanese delegation was led by Nukaga Fukushiro, Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives. The Chief Minister noted that the Speaker’s presence in Assam followed his own invitation extended during a visit to Tokyo in January.

“Japan’s leadership is thoughtful and deliberate. Once they make a decision, they honour it. This visit is a testimony to that commitment,” Sarma remarked.

The Japanese delegation's three-day visit is among the most high-profile foreign engagements in Assam in recent times, focused on strengthening bilateral ties in technology, skill development, and cultural exchange.

Earlier in the day, the delegation toured the Japan-assisted Skill Training Centre under development at Amingaon in collaboration with ASEAN-One Co.

Once operational, the centre is expected to benefit up to 50,000 youth in Assam, equipping them with skills for global employment, particularly in Japan.

A Japanese Language Testing facility, part of the MoU signed during the summit, will also be housed there to boost employability.

“This is a historic moment in Assam’s development journey. It marks a growing convergence of interests between Japan and Assam and reflects our vision of a skilled, globally connected, and prosperous Assam,” Sarma said.

Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who hosted the Japanese team at Amingaon, said, “We are proud to showcase Assam’s strength in tourism, culture, and youth empowerment. The Japanese Language & Testing Centre will create global pathways for our youth and deepen the Assam-Japan relationship.”

The Japanese team also visited IIT Guwahati to explore potential collaborations in technology and education.