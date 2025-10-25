'Not a single village will go to Dima Hasao': CM Sarma assures Cachar

Silchar, Oct 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday categorically assured residents that not a single village from Cachar will be transferred to Dima Hasao, describing the matter as “closed”.

Speaking at a large public gathering in Lakhipur, Sarma reiterated the state government’s commitment to protect Assam’s territorial integrity, safeguard women’s dignity, and promote citizens’ prosperity.

“This is the Assam government’s guarantee that not a single village of Lakhipur will go to Dima Hasao. These are some of the lies of the Congress; let me assure you this will not happen,” Sarma stressed.

The assurance comes amid territorial anxiety in Cachar, where speculation has persisted that 19 villages from the Lakhipur division might be reassigned to neighbouring Dima Hasao district due to a proposed administrative reorganisation.

In August, the Citizens' Rights Preservation Committee (CRPC) strongly opposed the government’s reported plan, claiming it was taken unilaterally without consulting affected residents.

The committee also alleged that the move was influenced by demands from the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) and the Dima Hasao District Peoples' Council (DPSC), reportedly discussed in a meeting chaired by North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa.

By declaring the issue “closed”, the Chief Minister sought to reassure Cachar residents and put an end to fears regarding any potential loss of territory.