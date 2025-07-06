‘Not a single blast’: CM marks 5 yrs of Bodo Accord, vows focus on development

Guwahati, Jul 6: Five years after the signing of the historic Bodo Accord, Bodoland is witnessing a remarkable transformation from a conflict-torn region into a land of peace, hope, and inclusive development, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday.

Speaking at the "Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action" programme in Guwahati, Sarma highlighted how the Bodo Accord, signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, has brought an end to decades of violence that once gripped the region.

“It’s truly a blessing from God that during my tenure as Chief Minister, Bodoland has not witnessed a single blast, gunshot, or violent conflict. This peace is the result of years of dialogue, trust, and the Bodo Accord’s promise of inclusive growth,” Sarma said.

Highlighting recent initiatives, the Chief Minister said that alongside infrastructure and welfare schemes, there is now a renewed focus on cultural revival and community well-being.

“Bhutan does not measure progress merely by GDP but through its Gross National Happiness Index. Bodoland, being so close to Bhutan, is now striving for a similar model where economic progress goes hand in hand with people’s happiness and harmony,” Sarma noted at the event.

He stressed that true peace depends on open dialogue among diverse tribes and communities.

“When 26 communities talk, understand each other’s good points, and resolve differences through discussion, not protests, real peace will prevail. Demands or protests cannot solve issues when they are rooted in conflict. For example, if one tribe demands land rights, another fears losing possession. These are best addressed through dialogue", Sarma said.

Reflecting on the long road to peace, Sarma reminded the audience of Bodoland’s troubled past.

“From 1968, Bodoland was a place of fear and despair. Many mothers lost their sons. Many youth took up arms. It made us think Bodoland was a lost territory. But after 2014, under Prime Minister Modi, initiatives like the Bodo Accord brought a ray of hope", the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also outlined the road ahead, promising that the next five years would be dedicated to economic growth, community welfare, and building on the hard-won peace.

“I have visited Bodoland more than 200 times in the last five years, no other minister has done so much. After five years of peace, the next five years will be dedicated to progress. The responsibility to uphold happiness and harmony for all communities lies with the Bodo community as the largest group in the region, but it is a shared duty for all 26 communities,” he said.

He countered misconceptions about demographic shifts and inter-community tensions, pointing out that fertility rates are declining across all communities according to the 2022 National Health Survey.

“People often think the tea tribe community is a problem, but that is wrong. Bodoland has few tea gardens. The people there can never be a threat. Across Assam, all communities’ populations are declining, not increasing. The average family size will be just one or two children. This is true for everyone,” he said.

By combining the peace dividend of the Bodo Accord with a commitment to inclusive dialogue, cultural revival, and well-being, Sarma told the gathering that Bodoland can become a model for conflict transformation in India.

“Maintaining peace and harmony in Bodoland is not just a government responsibility, it is everyone’s responsibility. The Accord was just the beginning,” he said at the ‘Bodoland Speaks’ event.