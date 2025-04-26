Norwegian ambassador visit Nagaon to review development projects & agricultural initiatives

Nagaon, April 26: Ambassador of Norway to India MayElin Stener and World Food Programme Country Director Elisabeth Faure visited Nagaon district today. They also held discussions with senior government officials at the Nagaon District Commissioner's office, about the ongoing development projects of the district.

During the meeting, the Ambassador and her team members were welcomed by District Commissioner

Narendra Kumar Shah, who briefed them on the progress of the district. The Ambassador expressed her gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the district administration.

The delegation also visited the Jumurmur village in Kathiatoli Development Block, where they reviewed the ongoing project "Enhancing Climate Resilience and Women's Empowerment in Agriculture."

The project is being implemented by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Assam, and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

Besides, the Ambassador participated in the inauguration ceremony of an integrated farming system and system of rice intensification method of paddy cultivation. She also interacted with women farmers involved in agricultural activities at the project site.

Similarly, the delegation visited crop fields in Panigaon Putanimukh village under Pakhimoria Development Block and a mushroom farm in Katahguri village under Raha Development Block. They interacted with local farmers and discussed the impact of these initiatives.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by top officials from the district administration, including the District Commissioner, and officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture departments, an official press note added here