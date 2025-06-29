Northeast's 1st NH-based emergency airstrip in Dibrugarh to be operational by October

Dibrugarh, June 29: The Northeast’s first highway-based emergency landing strip, located on the Dibrugarh–Moran stretch of the National Highway, is set to become operational by October 2025.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update during the first day of his two-day visit to Upper Assam on Sunday.

He said the 4.2-km stretch is being designed to accommodate both civilian aircraft and Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, including Sukhoi and Rafale models.

“In the middle of the National Highway, we’re developing a critical emergency landing facility on the Demow–Moran stretch. Whether for civil aviation or the Indian Air Force (IAF), if aircraft are unable to land at Dibrugarh Airport for any reason, this highway strip will serve as an alternative,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

The landing facility is being developed by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

“The IAF is currently conducting inspections and is optimistic that trial landings could begin by September, with full operational readiness expected by October,” Sarma said.

He added that discussions with the Indian Air Force are underway to ensure that the airstrip can accommodate advanced fighter aircraft and be utilised for future air shows.

“This is the first such landing facility in the Northeast. The Government of India has already approved two more—one at Boroma–Tihu in lower Assam and another between Nagaon and Lumding at Sankardevnagar. We will inaugurate this one first and then take up work on the others,” he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about plans to construct helipads at regular intervals along the highway.

“We’re exploring new helipads in highland areas along the highway. During floods, when there’s no safe place to land helicopters, these helipads will be critical. The plan is to set up one every 50 to 100 km. From Numaligarh to Dibrugarh–Tinsukia, we aim to transform the entire stretch into a modern, resilient corridor,” Sarma added.

He said the facility will enhance Assam’s disaster response capabilities, particularly during floods when conventional runways may be inaccessible.

“Coordination is underway with the Ministry of Defence, NHIDCL, and the Centre to bring these plans to fruition,” the Chief Minister assured.

Once completed, the airstrip is expected to offer strategic flexibility to the Armed Forces in the Northeast frontier, while boosting civil aviation capacity during emergencies.